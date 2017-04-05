After a body-pounding inning, Cardinals’ Piscotty is fine

ST. LOUIS (AP) A day later, after he was hit by a ball practically all the way around the bases, Stephen Piscotty was feeling fine.

The Cardinals outfielder was struck three times during a body-pounding fifth inning. First, he was plunked on the arm by a pitch from Jake Arrieta. He then stole second and paid for it, struck on the other arm on a throw from catcher Wilson Contreras.

”I’ve never seen that before,” Piscotty said Wednesday. ”Crazy.”

The worst soon followed on his slide home during Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He was hit in the head on a throw by second baseman Javier Baez while scoring on an infield hit by Kolten Wong.

”I think it stunned me,” Piscotty said.

Piscotty was not in the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale, which was postponed because of rain and will be played Thursday afternoon. Piscotty, who signed a six-year, $33.5 million deal Monday, passed all concussion tests but is still considered doubtful for that game.

Both pitchers who were to pitch Wednesday will go Thursday. St. Louis right-hander Lance Lynn will make his season debut after missing all of last season because of arm surgery. John Lackey will start for the Cubs.

The Cubs had to change travel plans because of the rainout. They will now go directly to Milwaukee for a weekend series after Thursday’s game.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!