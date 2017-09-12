Adams’ 11th-inning homer lifts Braves over Marlins 10-8 (Sep 10, 2017)

ATLANTA (AP) Christian Yelich didn’t care about the Washington Nationals’ NL East title. He was more concerned with another Miami last at-bat loss.

”As a team, I think you need to look within yourself and say, `Where does it stop?’ ” Yelich said. ”You can’t make excuses. We didn’t do our job. We didn’t make the plays or get the hits when we needed to. That’s on us.”

Rio Ruiz had a tying, two-run single with two outs in a three-run ninth inning and Lane Adams hit a two-run homer off Vance Worley in the 11th that gave the Atlanta Braves a 10-8 win over the Marlins on Sunday, clinching the NL East for the Nationals.

Miami is second in the division but hasn’t been within 10 games of the Nationals since June 14.

Dee Gordon broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career pinch-homer. Yelich hit an RBI double in the ninth and scored on Justin Bour’s sacrifice fly to boost the lead to 8-5.

Freddie Freeman singled against Jarlin Garcia with one out in the bottom half, and Nick Markakis doubled. Tyler Flowers hit a run-scoring groundout, Lance Adams walked and Johan Camargo hit an infield single to shortstop off Javy Guerra, loading the bases. With the Braves down to their last strike, Ruiz followed with a smash that bounced over the glove off third baseman Brian Anderson as two runs scored.

Flowers singled with one out in the 11th off Vance Worley (2-5) and Adams, who had entered in the fifth inning as a pinch runner, hit his third home run this season.

”We’ve played 10 games here and we’ve been walked off in five of them,” Yelich said. ”I think it played out the exact same way.”

Arodys Vizcaino (5-3) allowed two hits in two scoreless innings.

Washington had finished a 3-2 home win over Philadelphia and was waiting to find out whether it would become the first team to earn a postseason berth.

Flowers had three RBIs for the Braves. J.T. Realmuto had four hits for the Marlins, matching his career high.

Braves starter R.A. Dickey allowed five runs, six hit and three walks in five innings. Marlins starter Odrisamer Despaigne gave up five runs, four hits and six walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Adams’ homer gave the Braves three wins in the last four games on the last at-bat, marking the first time the franchise has won three games in a series that way since 1930.

”It’s good for clubhouse morale,” Adams said. ”We’ve been battling back all year. I think when we’re down late in a game we look at it as a challenge.”

NO FEED

The Marlins’ radio network was off the air because of technical problems caused at its flagship station by Hurricane Irma. Play-by-play announcer Dave Van Horne, who watched the game from the visitors’ radio booth in the press box, said 940-AM WINZ in Miami had no feed. Now in his 17th season with the Marlins and 49th overall in the majors, Van Horne said he couldn’t remember a game that he was supposed to work not getting broadcast.

IRMA TICKETS

The Braves distributed 18,562 free tickets to evacuees from Florida over the four-game series.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Closer Brad Ziegler said he wasn’t available because of ligament soreness in his lower back. He hasn’t pitched since blowing his fourth save in 13 chances and losing Thursday. ”It’s frustrating,” Ziegler said. ”I’ve never had back trouble in my life. This year I’ve had six months of it.”

Braves: Matt Adams, getting a rare start in left field to give Matt Kemp a day off, left in the fifth because of right hamstring tightness as he ran to second on a double. Lane Adams ran for him and played left.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Dillon Peters (0-1, 2.25 ERA) is to make his third career start when Miami begins a three-game series Monday at Philadelphia.

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (10-11, 4.77 ERA) will try to win his fourth straight start when Atlanta opens a three-game series Tuesday at Washington. He is 5-4 with a 4.12 ERA in 17 starts against the Nationals.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball