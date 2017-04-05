It’s early, but Adam Wainwright threw the worst pitch of the 2017 season

Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright uncorked a wild pitch Tuesday night that made 50 Cent look like a Cy Young Award winner.

With two Cubs on base and one out in the fourth inning, Wainwright seemingly forgot where the plate was located on this offering to Jake Arrieta:

But hang on, because Wainwright says the pitch was intentional. He said afterward that he purposely misfired in order to protect catcher Yadier Molina, who had shifted behind the plate in anticipation of a curveball – and Wainwright was about to throw a fastball.

“I saw [Molina] shift outside and I was looking at a different part of the plate,” Wainwright said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “When I saw that, instantly – and I saw it before – I thought he was looking for a breaking ball and I had fastball grip. I did not want to throw a ball and hit him in the collarbone or something and have Yadier out. I pull-hooked it and erred on the side of not hitting him – by 20, 30 yards.”

Wainwright also admitted the pitch was “one of the worst of all time, by the way.”

The good news for Wainwright: No damage was done, either to Molina or on the scoreboard (both Cubs runners advanced a base on the wild pitch but were ultimately stranded). However, the Cubs held on for a 2-1 win thanks in part to this home run thievery by center fielder Albert Almora in the seventh inning:

