Watch: Adam Jones gets standing ovation from fans at Fenway Park

On Monday night, Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said that a Boston Red Sox fan yelled a racial slur at him and threw a bag of peanuts while he was on the field.

“I heard the N-word,” Jones after the Orioles' 5-2 win over the Red Sox on Monday night. “It was not clever. It was stupid and ignorant.”

On Tuesday evening, Jones approached the plate in the top of the first inning and received a standing ovation from some fans as Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale stepped off the mound during the acknowledgement.

For what it's worth, big ovation for Adam Jones at Fenway pic.twitter.com/u1xgRMuwfg — Alex Putterman (@AlexPutterman) May 2, 2017

Red Sox principal owner John Henry met with Jones on Tuesday to issue an apology. The Red Sox publicly issued a statement about the incident saying, “No player should have an object thrown at him on the playing field, nor be subjected to any kind of racism at Fenway Park.”

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called it “inexcusable behavior” and that he was communicating with the Red Sox to make it a family-friendly environment.

