Adam Jones ejected as tension between Orioles, Red Sox continues

The drama between the Red Sox and Orioles continues to heat up, as Baltimore starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and outspoken outfielder Adam Jones were both ejected from Wednesday’s game from Fenway Park.

Gausman was ejected in the second inning for hitting Xander Bogaerts with a pitch, which created an uproar due to the fact that Gausman’s pitch was a 76.6 mph curveball. Gausman and his catcher Caleb Joseph argued that the pitch simply slipped and was not meant to intentionally hit Bogaerts.

The explanation from Gausman certainly seems genuine, considering he had struggled with his command up to that point, and curveballs are tricky by nature.

In the top of the fifth, Jones was ejected after he was called out on strikes. Jones, joined by manager Buck Showalter, argued the strikeout call with homeplate umpire Sam Holbrook.

It’s the first career ejection for the 12-year veteran, which happened two days after he spoke out about being taunted with racial slurs by fans at Fenway Park.

Due to the events of the past few days, Major League Baseball issued warnings to both teams prior to Wednesday’s game. Commissioner Rob Manfred held a conference call with the teams prior to the game, and warned them that he will impose discipline if the teams continue to throw at eachother.

