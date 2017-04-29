Report: Nationals’ Adam Eaton out for season with torn ACL
Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton is out for the season with a torn ACL, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
Eaton went on the disabled list Saturday after what the team classified as a knee sprain.
Washington acquired Eaton via trade with the White Sox to hit atop their order in the off-season. The 28-year-old was hitting .297 with a .393 on-base percentage and 24 runs scored in the first 23 games of the season.
The Nationals are 16–8 and off to a hot start. Michael Taylor got the nod in centerfield in place of Eaton on Saturday.
