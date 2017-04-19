Aces square off in Marlins’ finale at Seattle (Apr 19, 2017)

SEATTLE — Two Opening Day starters will be on the mound when the Seattle Mariners and Miami Marlins play the rubber match of a three-game series Wednesday at Safeco Field.

The Mariners took the opener 6-1 on Monday before the Marlins came within two outs of throwing a combined no-hitter in a 5-0 win Tuesday.

“We have a chance to win the series, and that’s what our goal was after the rough start to the year,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

Felix Hernandez will take the ball for Seattle. He is 2-0 with a 2.34 ERA in his only two career starts against Miami.

The Marlins will counter with Edinson Volquez, who is 5-0 with a 2.66 ERA in six starts when opposing Seattle.

So far in the young season, Hernandez is 1-1 with a 2.95 ERA. He has yet to allow a walk in 18 1/3 innings, and he has struck out 15.

Volquez brings an 0-1 record into Safeco Field on Wednesday. He has a 3.45 ERA, 18 strikeouts and six walks in 15 2/3 innings.

The Mariners (6-9) are winners of five of their past six. With a victory Wednesday, they wound end their first homestand of the season with a 6-3 record.

The Marlins (8-6) are looking to win their second series in a row after dramatically winning three of four against the New York Mets in Miami, two of them walk-offs.

After losing two of three against Houston at the beginning of the homestand, Seattle began slumping. The Mariners’ bats, however, have sprung to life during the past week-plus, as Seattle has scored five or more runs in seven of its past eight games.

Miami outfielder Marcell Ozuna, fresh off winning National League Player of the Week, will look to bounce back after going hitless in eight at-bats through the series’ first two games.

Mariners rookie outfielder Mitch Haniger carries a 13-game hitting streak into the series finale. He broke up Miami’s combined no-hit bid with a one-out double off Marlins reliever Kyle Barraclough in the ninth inning on Tuesday.

After posting a career-high 3.8 walk-ratio in 2016, Hernandez will look to continue his season-opening walk-free streak. In his last start, he threw 7 1/3 innings, striking out three and allowing one run in a 2-1 Seattle win over the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Volquez will look to bounce back from a subpar Friday start. He lasted only 4 2/3 innings while allowing two runs and walking four in a no-decision against the Mets. Miami won the game 3-2. It was an unusual outing in that he didn’t know he was going to make the start until early that morning.

The Mets beat the Marlins in a 16-inning game the previous night, with Miami using scheduled starter Adam Conley in relief. That led to Volquez moving up a day in the rotation.

“What we didn’t tell anyone is that Volquez threw his bullpen (session Thursday),” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said following the Friday game. “So even though he was on regular rest, he had thrown a ‘pen, and he still wanted to pitch today. He was a warrior tonight.”

After the Wednesday game, the Marlins have a travel day off before beginning a three-game series in San Diego against the Padres.

The Mariners next head to Oakland, where they begin a four-game series against the A’s on Thursday.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!