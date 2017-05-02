Watch: Aaron Judge moonshot destroys Yankees TV in outfield terrace
Aaron Judge is raking right now and his batting practice sessions have become must-watch TV for Yankee fans.
The 25-year-old star launched a baseball into the Yankees' outfield terrace and did some damage to one of the television sets.
Watch Judge's moonshots below:
Aaron Judge's batting practice session caused some real DAMAGE at the Stadium earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bDmXa32afR
— YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 2, 2017
Aaron Judge destroyed a baseball that then destroyed a TV in one of the @Yankees new outfield terraces.
Wow 😮😮 pic.twitter.com/GkKilEJ4hF
— Matthew Stucko (@MatthewStucko) May 2, 2017
Aaron Judge is tied for the American league lead with 10 home runs on the season.
This article originally appeared on
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free LeaguePlay Now!