Watch: Aaron Judge moonshot destroys Yankees TV in outfield terrace

Aaron Judge is raking right now and his batting practice sessions have become must-watch TV for Yankee fans.

The 25-year-old star launched a baseball into the Yankees' outfield terrace and did some damage to one of the television sets.

Watch Judge's moonshots below:


Aaron Judge is tied for the American league lead with 10 home runs on the season. 

