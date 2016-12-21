A New Era Of Atlanta Braves Baseball Begins In 2017

Braves To Turn Page From Rebuild

Some may argue, but 2017 is the time for the Atlanta Braves to turn the page on the rebuild and start to write the next chapter in the legacy of the Braves organization. We’ve got the talent, the veterans, the youngsters, the stars…we’re hungry, we need this!!

2017 will embark on the inaugural season at the SunTrust Park in Cobb County. Long will Turner Field stay deep within our hearts, as will Fulton County, this organization is ready for the move.

The excitement the new stadium will bring to fans will not only help bring the fans back out to the park, but it also drives in other entities within the surrounding area. We’ll see restaurants, hotels, bars, entertainment for kids, shopping, and don’t forget about the zip-line. Not only will the stadium be a better experience, but the play on the field should also be back to our standard of baseball.

The past two seasons haven’t been much fun…we know that (and the front office knows that), but it’s time for a change. Am I sitting here on the Wednesday before Christmas guaranteeing a 2017 World Series out of the Atlanta Braves…no. (pretty please Santa!). I will say that the Braves will be better and more competitive than we have seen in recent years. I’m thinking the Braves will find themselves fighting for a WildCard spot as we get closer to the end of the season.

If you’re pulling a knife on me and making me guess how many wins the Braves will have in 2017, I’d say between 80 and 85. Do remember I’m a huge Atlanta fan so I may be giving them a few wins…but if this team plays together and Brian Snitker keeps it fun and lighthearted, this team can be dangerous.

A New Era

The other day, the Atlanta Braves posted a video on twitter and Facebook of a drone flying around the new SunTrust Park. The video is just too good not to post on here. So ICYMI, this is for your viewing pleasures…

Doesn’t that make you excited about the spring and baseball returning? Yes, we’re still four months away from real baseball, but gah I’m ready!

Braves will be that sneaking team this year that others will have to watch out for!

Oh, and in case that didn’t get you excited about the 2017 season and the Braves…check this video out…

This article originally appeared on