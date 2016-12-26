A Holiday Thank You From Wahoo’s on First

The Cleveland Indians have given us plenty to write about, so we wanted to say thank you for your continued support of the site all year.

2016 was a great year to be a fan of the Cleveland Indians. The team exceeded preseason expectations and made it to the World Series for the first time since 1997. The final result wasn’t what we wanted, but the season was still one for the ages.

While it was fun to watch the team, it was even more fun to write about the Indians. Intriguing topics popped up on a daily basis, while the postseason provided us with fun content throughout the playoffs. It was much better than starting free agency talk in October.

And while it has been fun to write, we here at Wahoo’s on First want to thank you, the reader, for going on this journey with us all year.

The site has seen new leadership come and go throughout the year, but the interaction on social media and in our comments section has only increased as time has gone on. So thank you for continuing to be active members of the Wahoo’s on First community, even if you disagree with some of the articles written on the site.

We truly appreciate when readers offer up their takes on our articles. There is no fun in writing if there is no reader interaction, so thank you for offering up your takes on our takes. Takes for everyone.

The 2017 season is going to be a fun one to write about, with the signing of Edwin Encarnacion giving us all something to be excited about while we stare at the snow and wait for baseball to return.

And as another season approaches, we look forward to more reader interaction both here on the site and on social media. Because nothing is more lame than tweeting out a hilarious GIF and realizing no one else finds it funny.

Thank you and Happy Holidays!

