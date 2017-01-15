5 Former Rangers that could return in 2017

The Texas Rangers have built a strong team heading into the 2017 season. Although a few additions could be key especially for the depth of the organization. There is at least five former Rangers players that could be back before we hit Opening Day.

The Rangers 2017 team looks fierce and ready to take another division title, but still has a few holes. Outfield depth is a concern especially with injury concerns having multiple quality outfielders is key. Bullpen and starting rotation depth is another concern for the Rangers heading into 2017.

5. Outfielder Craig Gentry could be a strong backup for the Rangers. Injuries have been a problem for Gentry over the last few seasons. Struggled since leaving the Rangers, but has good career numbers hitting .280/.355/.366 over five seasons with Texas.

4. Relief pitcher Anthony Bass is attempting a comeback to the MLB. Spending the 2016 season with the Hokkadio Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan. Bass went 8-8 3.65 ERA in 37 games (14 starts) in Japan last season. Pitched with the Rangers in 2015 going 0-0 4.50 ERA in 33 games, but Bass could be useful as bullpen depth.

3. Pitcher Scott Feldman is a possible fit for the Rangers in the rotation or bullpen. Feldman spent eight seasons with the Rangers going 39-44 4.81 ERA In 204 games (101 starts) and was drafted by the team in 2003. Could be a quality arm out of the bullpen or rotation and adds depth to both. Injuries can pile up over the course of a season and Feldman can step in where he is needed.

2. Outfielder Josh Hamilton could return in 2017 and he is worth the risk. Injuries forced Hamilton to miss all of last season. Hamilton was a star in Texas with five All-Star appearances and 150 career homers in a Ranger uniform. Even in a small role Hamilton can contribute to the Rangers and it is a low risk/high reward situation.

1. Slugger Mike Napoli is an ideal fit with the Rangers. Gives the Rangers much-needed power in the lineup and Napoli flourished in Texas. A career .277/.381/.548 hitter with 59 homers in three seasons with Texas. An All-Star appearance in 2012 Napoli could be exactly what the Rangers need in 2017.

This article originally appeared on