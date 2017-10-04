4 D-backs starters on wild-card roster, Rockies go with 3
PHOENIX (AP) The Arizona Diamondbacks have put four of their five starting pitchers on the roster for Wednesday night’s National League wild-card game against the Colorado Rockies.
In addition to the game’s starter Zack Greinke, left-hander Robbie Ray, a 15-game winner, will be in the Arizona bullpen along with fellow starters lefty Patrick Corbin and right-hander Zack Godley. Taijuan Walker was the only Diamondbacks starter not on the roster.
The Rockies will have two starters in their bullpen – left-hander Tyler Anderson and right-hander Antonio Senzatela.
Both teams went with 10 pitchers. That means nine relievers and seven reserve position players for each team.
Shortstop Chris Owings, out since late July with a fractured finger and described earlier as a longshot by manager Torey Lovullo, did not make the Arizona roster.
—
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED