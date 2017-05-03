2017 MLB Mock Draft, Version 1.1
With the draft roughly six weeks away, it’s time to take our first look at the picks and start putting some names with MLB teams.
Welcome to MLB draft season! Okay, in truth, for many of us, and likely for many reading this, draft season began, oh, roughly 10 months ago after about a one month break following the previous draft.
However, this year’s draft is just around the corner now, and it’s time to start looking more deeply into the teams and who they will choose at their selection. While mock drafts are fun to put together, more informative are the discussions around the picks with teams that inform better how things could break down on when the MLB draft happens on June 12th.
Without further ado, let’s get started!
1. Minnesota Twins
Hunter Greene
RHP/SS, Notre Dame HS (CA)
2. Cincinnati Reds
Brendan McKay
1B/LHP, University of Louisville
3. San Diego Padres
Royce Lewis
IF/OF, JSerra Catholic HS (CA)
4. Tampa Bay Rays
Kyle Wright
RHP, Vanderbilt University
5. Atlanta Braves
MacKenzie Gore
LHP, Whiteville HS (NC)
6. Oakland Athletics
Pavin Smith
1B, University of Virginia
7. Arizona Diamondbacks
Jordon Adell
OF, Ballard HS (KY)
8. Philadelphia Phillies
Alex Faedo
RHP, University of Florida
9. Milwaukee Brewers
J.B. Bukauskas
RHP, University of North Carolina
10. Los Angeles Angels
Austin Beck
OF, North Davidson HS (NC)
11. Chicago White Sox
Jeren Kendall
OF, Vanderbilt University
12. Pittsburgh Pirates
Sam Carlson
RHP, Burnsville HS (MN)
13. Miami Marlins
Seth Romero
LHP, University of Houston
14. Kansas City Royals
Nick Pratto
1B, Huntington Beach HS (CA)
15. Houston Astros
Shane Baz
RHP, Concordia Lutheran HS (TX)
16. New York Yankees
DL Hall
LHP, Valdosta HS (GA)
17. Seattle Mariners
Jake Burger
3B, Missouri State University
18. Detroit Tigers
Alex Lange
RHP, Louisiana State University
19. San Francisco Giants
Adam Haseley
OF, University of Virginia
20. New York Mets
Griffin Canning
RHP, University of California at Los Angeles
21. Baltimore Orioles
Tanner Houck
RHP, University of Missouri
22. Toronto Blue Jays
Logan Warmoth
SS, University of North Carolina
23. Los Angeles Dodgers
Mark Vientos
3B, American Heritage HS (FL)
24. Boston Red Sox
Keston Hiura
IF/OF, University of California at Irvine
25. Washington Nationals
Wil Crowe
RHP, University of South Carolina
26. Texas Rangers
Hagen Danner
RHP/C, Huntington Beach HS (CA)
27. Chicago Cubs
Brendon Little
LHP, State Junior College of Florida
28. Toronto Blue Jays
David Peterson
LHP, University of Oregon
29. Texas Rangers
Trevor Rogers
LHP, Carlsbad HS (NM)
30. Chicago Cubs
Drew Waters
OF, Etowah HS (GA)
31. Tampa Bay Rays
Bubba Thompson
OF, McGill-Thoolen Catholic HS (AL)
32. Cincinnati Reds
Heliot Ramos
OF, Leadership Christian Academy HS (PR)
33. Oakland Athletics
Blayne Enlow
RHP, St. Amant HS (LA)
34. Milwaukee Brewers
Brent Rooker
1B, Mississippi State University
35. Minnesota Twins
Hans Crouse
RHP, Dana Hills HS (CA)
36. Miami Marlins
M.J. Melendez
C, Westminster Christian School (FL)
What do you think? Agree? Disagree? Drop a note in the comments!
