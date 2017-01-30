2017 Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 First Basemen

Who are the top 10 first baseman in 2017 Fantasy Baseball?

Over the next few weeks here at Call to the Pen, we are going to get you ready for your 2017 fantasy baseball draft. In this space, I’ve done some prospect diving, talking about prospects to target and then prospects to stash with a late pick who may help you down the road during the season.

Now it’s time to get to the positional ranks.

I’m going to give you top 10 rankings at all positions and then top 25 for outfielders and starting pitchers because there’s just so many of them.

We’ve already gone over catchers and today we are going to take a look at the top 10 first baseman in 2017 fantasy baseball.

For every player, we’ll give you their stats from last season and Steamer projections from Fangraphs.

Out of all the infield positions, I think this was the hardest for me to narrow down to just 10. When you go around the league, it’s hard to say that this team has a real problem at the first base position. There’s a team with two players on this top 10 list. (You should be able to figure it out if you have paid attention at all this off-season).

First base is a position you need power from, and all of these guys will help in that department. There are the elite tier of guys but just below that are some pretty good players as well.

So who are the top 10 first baseman to target in Fantasy? Let’s take a look beginning with the AL Champs

10. Carlos Santana– Cleveland Indians

2016 stats: 158 games .259/.366/.498 34 homers 89 RBI

2017 steamer: 145 games .254/.372/.459 26 homers 92 RBI

I don’t know if this Carlos Santana plays the guitar, but he’s pretty good as his day job in his own right. Santana has played in at least 150 games in each of the last four seasons, so you won’t have to worry about him being on the field for your team.

Santana has made the transition to first after breaking into the big leagues as a catcher and then being moved to third.

Santana produced the best WAR of his career last season and will turn 31 early in the season, so he is still in the prime of his career.

One thing I didn’t like was that his walk rate has declined every year since 2014, so if you do play in a league with OBP keep that in mind. Otherwise, you should be getting yourself a solid first baseman later on in the draft and use your higher picks to go bigger at a place with more position scarcity.

9. Jose Abreu– Chicago White Sox

2016 stats: 159 games .293/.353/.468 25 homers 100 RBI

2017 steamer: 142 games .282/.344/.482 27 homers 89 RBI

The 29 year old busted out in his first year two years with one of the best debut seasons you’ll see. Since then, Abreu has been a solid performer, but hasn’t come close to approximating that first season.

On a positive note, Abreu increased his walk rate and decreased his strikeout rate. On the negative side, Abreu’s ISO, slugging and WRC+ have all declined over his first three seasons.

The risk in taking Abreu is first, will he be a White Sox and secondly, if he is, what’s going to be around him during the season as you make that playoff push? Will his RBI potential suffer because of the lack of teammates around him and protection behind him.

He’s still a well above average run producer and hitter and if he’s your first baseman, you should be okay, but keep those other things in mind.

8. Hanley Ramirez– Boston Red Sox

2016 stats- 147 games .286/.361/.505 30 homers 111 RBI

2017 steamer- 125 games .282/.352/.487 23 homers 81 RBI

After an injury plagued, disaster of a left field experiment for Hanley in 2015, Ramirez flourished making the change to first base. Ramirez had the second 30 homer and 100 RBI season, but the first time accomplishing both in the same season.

Steamer thinks Hanley should decline in every facet, but I think if he does it won’t be as dramatic.

The Red Sox signed Mitch Moreland this off-season to play quite a bit at first base since he is a better defender than Hanley, which will move Hanley to DH quite a bit during 2017. If anything, it should help his numbers not hurt if he can adjust to the role.

I think Hanley will play enough at first to keep that eligibility, but I think his future is as the Red Sox DH, a spot that should help him produce in 17 and moving forward.

7. Wil Myers– San Diego Padres

2016 stats- 157 games .259/.336/.461 28 homers 94 RBI 28 steals

2017 steamer- 139 games .256/.335/.449 24 homers 75 RBI 18 steals

The lone member of the great Padre buildup then tear down over the past few years, Myers finally lived up to his potential as one of the top prospects in the game for years. Myers was drafted as a catcher, moved to outfield and now may have found a home at first.

The Padres certainly think so, after giving him a six year extension this off-season.

Myers is going to be one of the few first baseman who will give you some speed out of your first base position. I don’t think the 28 steals are a mirage, and it wouldn’t shock me if he hit the 20 steal mark again.

The question with Myers is health. Last season was the first time he played in over 100 games in a season. Maybe being a first baseman will help him stay healthy, but you have to be aware of that if you make Myers your guy at first.

6. Edwin Encarnacion– Cleveland Indians

2016 stats- 160 games .263/.357/.529 42 homers 127 RBI

2017 steamer- 136 games .254/.349/.485 30 homers 91 RBI

Edwin is taking his parrot to the team that swept his old team in the ALCS last season. Encarnacion is moving to Cleveland to replace Mike Napoli (who remains a free agent as of this post)

He’s been one of the best power hitters in the game over the past few seasons, hitting over 30 homers in each of the last five seasons and driving in over 100 runs in four of the last five (his lone miss was 98)

The question is how will his power production translate leaving Toronto which is one of the best hitting environments in the game. He’ll have a ton of talent around him, especially if Michael Brantley can come back into form.

Like Hanley, I think Encarnacion will see more time at DH than first base this year which should increase that game played total which could increase the other stats in that steamer prediction.

I think Edwin will have to adjust to Cleveland, but at the end of the day you will have elite production at first base and will certainly be glad that you drafted him to your team.

5. Freddie Freeman– Atlanta Braves

2016 stats: 158 games .302/.400/.569 34 homers 91 RBI

2017 steamer: 146 games: .275/.378/.491 26 homers 86 RBI

Fab five Freddie checks in at number five on this list for an Atlanta Braves team that could be interesting in 2017. His second half was outstanding, hitting .323 with 18 bombs and 57 RBI after the All-Star break once Matt Kemp and also Dansby Swanson came to town and gave Freeman some help.

Freeman won’t turn 28 until September so he’s really just tapping into his potential. Freeman had a .370 BABIP last season which isn’t so far off from what it has been the past few seasons.

His walk rate has been pretty consistently around 12% over the past few seasons, but his K rate jumped up to 24% in 2016.

No one knows how the Braves new park will play and you do have to take that into account with Freeman in terms of 2017 but Freeman should be a solid performer again.

4. Miguel Cabrera– Detroit Tigers

2016 stats: 158 games .316/.393/.563 38 homers 108 RBI

2017 steamer: 146 games .310/.394/.541 31 homers 100 RBI

There’s death, taxes and Miguel Cabrera being able to hit a baseball really well. Those are the three certainties in life. Cabrera has hit over .300 every year since 2009 and over 30 homers every year since 2007 except for one in 2015.

Cabrera will turn 34 in April and shows no real signs of slowing down. The Tigers certainly hope so as he’s signed through 2023 with two additional options after that.

A couple of years ago the debate was who would you take first in fantasy, Cabrera or Mike Trout. We know the answer for this year as Cabrera is certainly consistent, but not putting up those monster numbers of past seasons.

Cabrera surged in the second half, hitting .346 with 20 homers and 55 RBI in just 70 games. His walk and K rates have remained steady, while his BABIP last year was the lowest since 2012.

If you draft Cabrera, you’ll know what you’re going to get and don’t have to spend you first pick on him.

3. Joey Votto– Cincinnati Reds

2016 stats: 158 games .326/.434/.550 29 homers 97 RBI

2017 steamer: 143 games .288/.418/.488 23 homers 77 RBI

Steamer is not a big fan of Votto this year, but I’m going to disagree. The 33 year old led the NL in OBP for the fifth time and OPS+ for the first time in 2016 on his way to another top 10 MVP finish. He has certainly rebounded from a miserable 2014 season.

Even without a lot of talent around him, Votto is going to get on base and drive runs in. If you’re league has OBP as a part of it, you can’t go wrong with having this guy as your first baseman.

Votto’s walk rate was actually his lowest since 2011 and he still lead the league in OBP anyway.

Since 2010, Votto has played in over 150 games five times, so he stays pretty healthy. He’s produced a WAR of over 5 in four of the past five years.

2. Anthony Rizzo– Chicago Cubs

2016 stats- 155 games .292/.385/.544 32 homers 109 RBI

2017 steamer: 145 games .279/.381/.524 31 homers 98 RBI

Rizzo enjoyed his second straight 30 homer 100 RBI season in 2016 as a huge part of the World Champion Chicago Cubs. The 27 year old produced this third straight season with a WAR of above 5.0.

Rizzo actually stole 17 bases in 2015, but stole just three last season, so he does have some speed as a bonus for drafting him.

His walk rate has been around 11% the past three seasons while producing his second lowest K rate of his career in 2016.

Even with Dexter Fowler moving to the division rival Cardinals, the Cubs offense has plenty of talent around Rizzo to help him be a solid top two round contributor for your fantasy squad this year. I think the Steamer projection will be pretty accurate but with maybe 150 games played and a slight increase in the other categories.

1. Paul Goldschmidt– Arizona Diamondbacks

2016 stats: 158 games .297/.411/.489 24 homers 95 RBI 32 steals

2017 steamer: 145 games .286/.401/.503 25 homers 85 RBI 18 steals

It’s rare that a first baseman can offer you a chance at 30/30 but Paul Goldschmidt isn’t a usual guy and he’s my number one first baseman in all of fantasy baseball.

Last year was a struggle from the jump for the Diamondbacks with a ton of injuries including to centerfielder A.J. Pollack and that really hurt the team and Goldschmidt’s production.

Goldschmidt produced his lowest WRC+ since 2012. His walk rate fell 1.5% from 2015 but I think there is hope.

Even with Jean Segura gone, Pollack and David Peralta‘s return to health along with another year of growth from Jake Lamb should help Goldschmidt.

Goldschmidt is one of the top players in the game and if you have a mid to late first round pick, you shouldn’t hesitate on pulling the trigger on having him be your first pick.

So there you have it. The top 10 first baseman in fantasy baseball for 2017. Agree? Disagree? Let me know in the comments.

