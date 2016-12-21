Where will Edwin Encarnacion sign? Ranking the slugger’s top possible landing spots

The top five hitters over the last five years in baseball, per offensive WAR, is obviously an impressive bunch.

Mike Trout tops the list, of course, but he's ifollowed by Miguel Cabrera, Joey Votto, Andrew McCutchen, and Paul Goldschmidt.

No. 6 is Edwin Encarnacion.

So why is it that Eddie still a free agent?

Is it because he's primarily a DH? Because he's actually an above-average first baseman — posting the 10th best UZR among all first basemen who have played 1,000 innings or more in the last two years. So while Encarnacion is probably best suited for the American League, he's not off-limits for an NL team.

Is it because he's 34, and history has not been kind to similar players once they turn 34? That's understandable, to a degree: Encarnacion's increase in strikeouts last year (they jumped 25 percent) and decreased fly-ball rate (after a down 2015) are red flags that have clearly tampered his market.

But that was in a Blue Jays lineup that needed Encarnacion to do one thing: mash. Would he change for the better in a different lineup?

And perhaps Encarnacion is a better player than those comparables — Carlos Delgato and Lance Berkman, et al. — he might be closer to David Ortiz, who posted a .935 OPS from ages 34 to 38.

Here's what we do know: Encarnacion is going to get a long-term deal — age is the chief concern amongst teams, so he has to get the term this go-around; things are only going to get worse if he signs a massive one-year deal and hits the market again next year — but he probably won't get anywhere close to the reported four-year, $80 million deal the Blue Jays offered in November.

So who is going to sign him? There have been a number of teams that have leaked interest this offseason.

Here are his possible landing spots, ranked by

