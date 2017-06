With less than two months until the nonwaiver trade deadline, a large group of would-be contenders are at a crossroads. No franchise wants to admit defeat in June, throw up the white flag and begin to auction off players. That’s especially true for perennial contenders and when the second wild card in each league offers (false?) hope for a postseason berth.

But it’s the tough reality for these teams, all of which finished above .500 last season but are below the break-even point entering this weekend’s action. Is it time to sell?