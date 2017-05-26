5 most combustible moments in Blue Jays-Rangers rivalry, which resumes this weekend

They play only two series against each other every regular season, but the Blue Jays-Rangers rivalry has blossomed into one of the majors’ bests – thanks in large part to the fact that they’ve squared off in the past two postseasons.
The teams will meet this weekend in Toronto for the first time since last year’s ALDS, with all eyes on Jose Bautista, Rougned Odor and whomever else manages to ratchet up the intensity.
But how did things escalate so quickly? Here’s a brief summary of the tension (in chronological order):
THE CONFUSION
An absolutely chaotic seventh inning in the decisive Game 5 of the 2015 ALDS seemingly peaked when Rougned Odor scored from third base after catcher Russell Martin attempted to throw the baseball back to Aaron Sanchez. The baseball ricocheted off Shin-Soo Choo’s bat and was ruled a live ball. Texas took a 3-2 lead on that hotly contested play that resulted in a heated argument from manager John Gibbons and angry fans at the Rogers Centre voicing their frustration by littering the field with beer and trash.
THE BAT FLIP
In the bottom of that seventh inning, the Blue Jays tied the game at 3 on a sacrifice fly. In stepped Jose Bautista, who clubbed a dramatic three-run homer and then launched his bat into orbit (well, it would have gone into orbit if not for the roof being closed at Rogers Centre). The Rangers didn’t appreciate the histrionics, and the benches cleared. Joey Bats gave Toronto a 6-3 lead it wouldn’t relinquish, and the Blue Jays won the series in the process.
THE HIT BY PITCH
The teams next met in Toronto during the 2016 regular season, with the Blue Jays winning three of four. However, it was business as usual with no fireworks. That would change less than two weeks later when the rivals met again in Texas. In the series finale, Rangers reliever Matt Bush, who wasn’t even a member of the organization the previous postseason, plunked Bautista in the eighth inning.
THE PUNCH
After having taken his base, Bautista stood at first when Justin Smoak sent a groundball to third base. Bautista tried to take out Rougned Odor with a slide at second base to prevent the double play, and Odor thought he came in a little too hot. Bautista was ruled out on interference and then nearly knocked out by Odor. Again, the benches emptied.
THE SWEEP
As fate would have it, the Rangers and Blue Jays met again in the 2016 ALDS. Toronto outscored Texas 15-4 to take the first two games on the road, with Bautista homering and driving in four runs in Game 1. With Game 3 tied at six in the ninth inning, Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson led off with a double off Bush and came all the way around to score three batters later on a throwing error at first base. Game. Series.