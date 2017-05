It’s mid-May and plenty of things about the MLB standings still look pretty odd. The Rockies atop the NL West? The Reds in second place in the NL Central? The Twins leading the AL Central just one season after losing a major league-worst 103 games?

Their performances over the first six weeks of the season is promising, but how much staying power do these five teams — all of which are over .500 — have? Here's how we'd rank their chances (with the case for and against each):