Ever mess around with sortable stats and convince yourself that there is a glitch in the data? Does Corey Dickerson really have a 1.009 OPS? Is Yonder Alonso really hitting a homer every 9.23 at-bats (the top mark in the majors)? Have the Yankees really thrown out only four of 22 would-be basestealers (an MLB-worst 18.2 percent)?

Yes. Yes. And yes.

And here are a few more absolute head-scratchers that we unearthed: