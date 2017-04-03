The best photos from around MLB’s Opening Day

The first official day of the new MLB season may have come on Sunday, but most fans will agree that baseball season doesn't start until Opening Day during the week.

Regardless of your favorite team or dedication level to the game, Opening Day is a joyous day for most. Not only does it signal a fresh new season full of hope and promise, but it also means that summer is right around the corner.

Plus, who doesn't love a good excuse to skip work or school, watch some sports and eat hot dogs?

So, with one of the best sports days of the year upon us, here are some of the best photos from around baseball's Opening Day on Monday.