We're only a quarter of the way through the season — there's still a long way to go — but some trends are developing, particularly when it comes to who you need to care about (and who you can ignore) this season.

Interests vary, and most baseball fans enjoy rooting for their team and keep a cursory eye on division rivals and perhaps the rest of the league, but 10 teams are grabbing attention or are deserving of it early this season.

So while, yes, Mike Trout is incredible and should be watched every night, the Angels don't make this list because the rest of his team is wholly uninteresting.