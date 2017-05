We're at the quarter mark of the Major League Baseball season, which means that we have enough of a sample size to read into the play we've seen thus far.

Slow starts? We have enough data to get to the bottom of it.

Hot start? Same thing.

And this year, we've seen some exceptionally hot starts from sources you didn't expect to see at the top of the stats leaderboards.

Some of these starts are flying under-the-radar because of poor play by teams, others are being overlooked because they're not household names. For some, both things are true. Poor guys.

But they will fly under the radar no more — here are the 10 best, unheralded starts at the plate to the 2017 season: