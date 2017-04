MLB Power Rankings: Week One

It's here! The regular season is here! And with it comes 162 games and the endless possibilities that go along with the longest campaign in professional sports.

And with the start of the new season comes the start of this year's power rankings. Who is poised to hold the Commissioner's Trophy at the end of the year? Which team will be most thrilled by the fact that there's not promotion and relegation in Major League Baseball?

We'll tell you week by week.

And here's the first edition of the regular season