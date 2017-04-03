16 MLB players and their celebrity doppelgangers

Brett Smiley

At long last, Opening Day arrived on Sunday and Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (pictured at left) celebrated with two hits in a 6-5 win over the Giants. The guy on the right? Actor Ryan Reynolds, his celebrity lookalike. Why? Because we were itching for Opening Day and it was fun. Take a look at the other MLB-celebrity pairings. 

Pittsburgh Pirates OF Andrew McCutchen and actor Harold Perrineau

Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Justin Turner and Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) of 'Game of Thrones'

New York Mets SP Noah Syndergaard and actor Jesse Plemons

Houston Astros C Brian McCann and comedian Bill Burr

A's SP Sean Manaea and musician Bruno Mars

San Francisco Giants SP Johnny Cueto and actor Brian Tyree Henry

Brewers 1B Eric Thames and music video director Alan Ferguson

Atlanta Braves SS Dansby Swanson and politician Jon Ossoff, candidate for Georgia's 6th congressional district

New York Mets SP Jacob deGrom and actor David Boreanaz

St. Louis Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter and actor/rapper Riz Ahmed

Cincinnati Reds OF Billy Hamilton and 'Hamilton' director Lin Manuel Miranda

Pittsburgh Pirates OF Starling Marte and actor Mike Colter

New York Yankees SP Michael Pineda and actor Craig Robinson

San Francisco Giants OF Hunter Pence and Marv (Daniel Stern) from 'Home Alone'

Houston Astros DH/C Evan Gattis and the Abominable Snowman

