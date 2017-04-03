16 MLB players and their celebrity doppelgangers
Pittsburgh Pirates OF Andrew McCutchen and actor Harold Perrineau
Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Justin Turner and Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) of 'Game of Thrones'
New York Mets SP Noah Syndergaard and actor Jesse Plemons
Houston Astros C Brian McCann and comedian Bill Burr
A's SP Sean Manaea and musician Bruno Mars
San Francisco Giants SP Johnny Cueto and actor Brian Tyree Henry
Brewers 1B Eric Thames and music video director Alan Ferguson
Atlanta Braves SS Dansby Swanson and politician Jon Ossoff, candidate for Georgia's 6th congressional district
New York Mets SP Jacob deGrom and actor David Boreanaz
St. Louis Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter and actor/rapper Riz Ahmed
Cincinnati Reds OF Billy Hamilton and 'Hamilton' director Lin Manuel Miranda
Pittsburgh Pirates OF Starling Marte and actor Mike Colter
New York Yankees SP Michael Pineda and actor Craig Robinson
San Francisco Giants OF Hunter Pence and Marv (Daniel Stern) from 'Home Alone'
Houston Astros DH/C Evan Gattis and the Abominable Snowman
