Every National League team’s greatest moment at its current stadium

Every owner wants a fancy, new, state-of-the-art stadium, and the Atlanta Braves will debut one when they open SunTrust Park on April 14. They are leaving behind a lot of memories and wins at Turner Field, but the rebuilding Bravos will embrace their new digs like a warm Freddie Freeman hug.

Look around the National League, and most of the other stadiums are also fairly new. Still, most fan bases have already witnessed some postseason euphoria, if not a championship. Let’s take a look around the NL at the top moment experienced by the home team at their active stadium. (And check back next week for the AL edition.)