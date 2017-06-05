5 reasons why the Astros are the juggernaut of this baseball season

The surprising Houston Astros have been the juggernaut of this baseball season so far and, thanks to an ongoing 10-game win streak, currently lead the AL West by 13.5 games and own the best record in all of MLB at 41-16. It remains to be seen whether the Astros’ hot start will ultimately lead to the franchise’s first significant playoff run since joining the AL in 2013 — the team’s 2015 Wild Card play-in win over the Yankees is its only postseason victory of any kind since winning the NL pennant in 2005 — but while the going is still good, here are five things that have made Houston the best team in baseball.
Dallas Keuchel
After winning the AL Cy Young award in 2015, Keuchel saw a significant regression last season, with worse numbers across the board. However, 2017 has been a resurgent year for the hirsute lefty, who currently boasts a pristine 9-0 record and an MLB-best 1.67 ERA. Through 11 starts and 75 2/3 innings pitched, Keuchel has allowed just 48 hits — his 0.872 WHIP is also the best in the league — and of the 14 earned runs he’s given up, five came in a single outing. In each of his other 10 starts, Keuchel has allowed two runs or fewer, and if he can continue at that pace or something close to it, another 20-win season is likely for the 29-year-old.
The long ball
Through Sunday, Houston leads all of MLB with 90 home runs on the season, and among the Astros roster, fourth-year outfielder George Springer leads the way with 16. The Astros have hit at least one home run in each game of their 10-game win streak and have hit 26 total in that span, including four games with at least three long balls. Overall, Houston is 21-6 on the year when hitting at least two home runs, which these days seems like a safe bet more often than not.
Lance McCullers
Not to be outdone by Keuchel, McCullers is also in the midst of a career year after injuries limited the 23-year-old to just 14 starts in 2016. In 12 starts so far, McCullers is 6-1 with a 2.71 ERA, and he’s shown greatly improved command, walking just 21 batters in 69 2/3 innings after handing out 45 free passes in 81 innings pitched last season. With Charlie Morton and Joe Musgrove each on the DL, and Mike Fiers struggling to keep the ball in the park — his 18 home runs allowed are second-worst in MLB this season — McCullers’ consistency has been key.
Marwin Gonzalez
You won’t find many Astros fans who can say they saw this coming: After several seasons of average-to-subpar play, Gonzalez has been a bona fide star in 2017 and is currently second on the team in home runs (12, one off his career high — though his home run percentage is actually higher than Springer’s) and leads all Astros in on-base percentage (.404) and slugging (.630). During the team’s 10-game run, in particular, the switch-hitting Gonzalez has appeared in eight games and has reached base in 18 of 36 plate appearances. And for the entire month of May, his .382 batting average trailed only teammate Carlos Correa (.386) among players with at least 50 plate appearances league-wide. In addition, Gonzalez has been the team’s most versatile fielder, suiting up in left field, right field and at all four infield positions at some point this year, with just three total errors on the season. So while he’s not necessarily the biggest name or even the best player on the team, his surprising breakout season has been crucial to the club’s success.
The bullpen
Houston has boasted one of the stronger bullpens in baseball all season long, and as of Monday, Astros relievers are striking out a league-leading 11.52 batters per game, per FanGraphs, with opposing batters hitting just .209 off Houston relievers for the year. But they’ve been on a totally different level during the team’s 10-game win streak, with Chris Devenski, Luke Gregerson, Michael Feliz and Will Harris combining to allow just two earned runs during that span. That kind of lockdown pitching has been especially important considering that the Astros haven’t been playing with the lead as often as you’d think — as MLB.com’s Richard Justice points out, they’ve trailed at some point in five of the 10 most recent wins — and while closer Ken Giles has allowed a run in each of his past two apperarances, you can typically rely on him to close the door when given the chance.