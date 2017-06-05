5 reasons why the Astros are the juggernaut of this baseball season

Marwin Gonzalez

You won’t find many Astros fans who can say they saw this coming: After several seasons of average-to-subpar play, Gonzalez has been a bona fide star in 2017 and is currently second on the team in home runs (12, one off his career high — though his home run percentage is actually higher than Springer’s) and leads all Astros in on-base percentage (.404) and slugging (.630). During the team’s 10-game run, in particular, the switch-hitting Gonzalez has appeared in eight games and has reached base in 18 of 36 plate appearances. And for the entire month of May, his .382 batting average trailed only teammate Carlos Correa (.386) among players with at least 50 plate appearances league-wide. In addition, Gonzalez has been the team’s most versatile fielder, suiting up in left field, right field and at all four infield positions at some point this year, with just three total errors on the season. So while he’s not necessarily the biggest name or even the best player on the team, his surprising breakout season has been crucial to the club’s success.