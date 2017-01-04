The 5 most improved MLB teams so far during the Hot Stove season

With six weeks before spring training, there’s still a ton of talent available in free agency and trades. But there already are some clear offseason winners in terms of the 2017 season.

A few disclaimers: 1) Teams that simply re-signed their own players (Dodgers) aren’t necessarily improved; 2) teams that sacrificed the future for the present (Nationals) are improved, since the focus is on the 2017 season; 3) teams that loaded up on top prospects for the future (White Sox) aren’t necessarily improved for the upcoming season.

Without further ado, the five most improved MLB teams so far this offseason:

USA TODAY Sports

Thomas B. Shea