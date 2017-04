You know a free-agent class is loaded when franchises begin to drool over it years in advance. Last offseason we heard that teams were approaching free agency with an eye toward the 2018 offseason – and we’ll hear that again this fall.

And this group is deep enough that even a team that if a club strikes out with the elite options it still can improve by settling for the second tier (Matt Harvey, Adam Jones, A.J. Pollock, to name a few). But why worry about the leftovers when the main course is so spectacular?

The 10 best options in the 2018 free-agent class: