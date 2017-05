Derek Jeter will take his place in Monument Park among the all-time Yankees greats on Sunday — and deservedly so.

The legendary shortstop, drafted sixth overall by New York in 1992, spent his entire 20-season major-league career in pinstripes. Five World Series rings and countless achievements later, Jeter called it a career after the 2014 season.

His No. 2 will join Babe Ruth's No. 3, Lou Gehrig's No. 4, Joe DiMaggio's No. 5, Mickey Mantle's No. 7, Yogi Berra's No. 8 and Roger Maris' No. 9, among others, in Yankees lore. But where does Jeter rank among the Yankees' legends?

Here's a sampling (stats include performance only with Yankees):