Two months into the MLB season, a few things have become clear: The Twins, Rockies, Brewers, Rays and Diamondbacks aren't too interested in going away; the Astros and Nationals aren't too interested in letting anyone near them; and a few teams aren't interested in playing nice with each other.

As we turn the page to June, there are some dates to circle on your calendar because you won't want to miss these key series: