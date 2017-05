This time last year, the Chicago Cubs were showing that they were a team of destiny. They started 24-6, had the best ERA in baseball, and had two MVP candidates raking at the plate.

The start to the 2017 season has been a bit different.

After nearly being no-hit by German Marquez on Wednesday (he's a real pitcher, I assure you), the Cubs fell to 17-17 on the year. After losing five of six, they sit in fourth place in the National League Central, behind the Cardinals, Brewers and Reds.

It's easy to claim that a World Series hangover is the culprit of the Cubs' early-season malaise.

"The reality is we can't take anything for granted and right now, I feel like we do," catcher Miguel Montero said this week.

But "wanting it more" doesn't fly as a good reason in baseball — the game is far more complicated than that.

No, diving into the numbers, there are three pinpointable reasons for the Cubs' struggles through the first fifth of the season. Here's what the Cubs are doing wrong, and here's what they can do to fix it: