In five of the past six seasons, either the AL or the NL has produced a unanimous rookie of the year (Craig Kimbrel in 2011, Mike Trout in 2012, Jose Abreu in 2014, Kris Bryant in 2015 and Corey Seager in 2016). But a strong case can be made that both leagues will have a unanimous winner this season.

That actually has happened three times: 1987 (Mark McGwire, Benito Santiago); 1993 (Tim Salmon, Mike Piazza); and 1997 (Nomar Garciparra, Scott Rolen).

But with Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger bashing, here’s why this season could be the fourth: