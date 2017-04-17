Yeo on Blues win: ‘We know there’s … more work to be done’

Mike Yeo and the Blues hold a 3-0 series lead over the Wild, but they're looking to finish the series off as soon as possible.

More  FOX Sports Midwest  Videos

Allen after stopping 51 of 52 shots: 'They're gonna keep coming'

Allen after stopping 51 of 52 shots: 'They're gonna keep coming'

3 days ago

Edmundson on Allen in net: '50-something saves, that's pretty remarkable'

Edmundson on Allen in net: '50-something saves, that's pretty remarkable'

3 days ago

Yeo on Blues' win over Wild: 'We know we have to be better next game'

Yeo on Blues' win over Wild: 'We know we have to be better next game'

3 days ago

Edmundson on Blues game-winner: 'Luckily, it popped out to me'

Edmundson on Blues game-winner: 'Luckily, it popped out to me'

3 days ago

Cards' Leake on his superb start vs. Nats

Cards' Leake on his superb start vs. Nats

3 days ago

Piscotty says Leake 'was in the zone,' but he wasn't bad, either

Piscotty says Leake 'was in the zone,' but he wasn't bad, either

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos