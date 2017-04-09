Yeo: Blues are looking forward to the challenge of Minnesota
Mike Yeo says the Blues always stayed positive through tough times this season.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Waino on Cards-Cubs: 'It's going to be a battle all year'
3 days ago
Matheny says Piscotty got his bell rung on incident at the plate
3 days ago
Adams on playing left field: 'The ball definitely finds you out there'
3 days ago
Blues' Steen: "We shot ourselves in the foot tonight'
3 days ago
Blues' Yeo had a bad feeling about Jets game
3 days ago
Blues' Pietrangelo: Jets' 'opportunities came from our mistakes'
4 days ago