WATCH: Piscotty drives in five on a day Leake deals

Stephen Piscotty has a homer and five RBIs while starter Mike Leake punctuates the last out of his seven scoreless innings by freezing Jayson Werth in the Cardinals' 6-1 win over Washington.

