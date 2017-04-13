WATCH: Piscotty drives in five on a day Leake deals
Stephen Piscotty has a homer and five RBIs while starter Mike Leake punctuates the last out of his seven scoreless innings by freezing Jayson Werth in the Cardinals' 6-1 win over Washington.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Matheny: Nats 'jumped on the right pitches at the right times'
22 hours ago
Lynn: 'I had pretty good stuff all night ... Three mistakes left the yard'
22 hours ago
Bryce Harper breaks belt on headfirst slide
1 day ago
Matheny says Cardinals' bullpen issues will get fixed
1 day ago
Waino: 'Our fans want to see better out of us ... We'll be better'
1 day ago
WATCH: Rosenthal strikes out the side in return from DL
1 day ago