WATCH: Diaz homers twice in Cardinals’ win over Reds
Aledmys Diaz hit two home runs in the Cardinals' win over the Reds on Saturday.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Waino on Cards-Cubs: 'It's going to be a battle all year'
3 days ago
Matheny says Piscotty got his bell rung on incident at the plate
3 days ago
Adams on playing left field: 'The ball definitely finds you out there'
3 days ago
Blues' Steen: "We shot ourselves in the foot tonight'
3 days ago
Blues' Yeo had a bad feeling about Jets game
3 days ago
Blues' Pietrangelo: Jets' 'opportunities came from our mistakes'
3 days ago