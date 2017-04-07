Pietrangelo photobombs coach Yeo’s postgame interview

Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo could be in line for some extra sprints after pranking coach Mike Yeo after Thursday's game.

More  FOX Sports Midwest  Videos

Waino on Cards-Cubs: 'It's going to be a battle all year'

Waino on Cards-Cubs: 'It's going to be a battle all year'

2 days ago

Matheny says Piscotty got his bell rung on incident at the plate

Matheny says Piscotty got his bell rung on incident at the plate

2 days ago

Adams on playing left field: 'The ball definitely finds you out there'

Adams on playing left field: 'The ball definitely finds you out there'

2 days ago

Blues' Steen: "We shot ourselves in the foot tonight'

Blues' Steen: "We shot ourselves in the foot tonight'

2 days ago

Blues' Yeo had a bad feeling about Jets game

Blues' Yeo had a bad feeling about Jets game

2 days ago

Blues' Pietrangelo: Jets' 'opportunities came from our mistakes'

Blues' Pietrangelo: Jets' 'opportunities came from our mistakes'

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos