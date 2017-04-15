Matt Holliday says he’s adjusting well to New York

Matt Holliday, who's experiencing a smooth transition in his first year with the New York Yankees, had some fun while singing the praises of the New York media to Jim Hayes: "Some hard-hitting journalism. ... It's just quality I'm not used to."

