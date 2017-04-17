Matt Bowman sought lots of advice during his first season in St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals reliever Matt Bowman tells Jim Hayes that he talked to EVERYONE in the bullpen -- even Seung-Hwan Oh (through his interpreter) -- for guidance last season.
