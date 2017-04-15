Matheny on Cardinals’ slow start: ‘We’ll get it figured out’
Mike Matheny is optimistic that things will start going the St. Louis Cardinals' way sooner than later: "We'll get it figured out. We haven't gotten hot at all yet."
