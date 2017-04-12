Matheny: Nats ‘jumped on the right pitches at the right times’

Mike Matheny says the Nationals' bats are hot this series, and he's definitely not wrong.

More  FOX Sports Midwest  Videos

Yeo: Blues are looking forward to the challenge of Minnesota

Yeo: Blues are looking forward to the challenge of Minnesota

3 days ago

Upshall: Blues need to keep positive vibe going in Minnesota

Upshall: Blues need to keep positive vibe going in Minnesota

3 days ago

Hutton on Blues-Wild: 'Now the fun really starts'

Hutton on Blues-Wild: 'Now the fun really starts'

3 days ago

WATCH: Diaz homers twice in Cardinals' win over Reds

WATCH: Diaz homers twice in Cardinals' win over Reds

3 days ago

Aledmys Diaz learned to 'trust the process' during rough opening series

Aledmys Diaz learned to 'trust the process' during rough opening series

3 days ago

Diaz's strategy on two-homer day: 'Let the ball travel and hit it as hard as I can'

Diaz's strategy on two-homer day: 'Let the ball travel and hit it as hard as I can'

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos