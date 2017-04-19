Josh Harrison & Pirates GM address Starling Marte’s suspension
Starling Marte was suspended 80 games for violating a positive PED test, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Wong knew it was gone when he hit it
20 hours ago
Fryer on working with a locked-in Lance Lynn
20 hours ago
Lance Lynn goes seven strong in Cards' win over Pirates
20 hours ago
Matheny on Cardinals' 2-1 win over Pittsburgh
21 hours ago
Wong on his first homer and on Lance Lynn dealing
21 hours ago
WATCH: Wong homers in Cardinals' 2-1 win over Pirates
21 hours ago