Diaz’s strategy on two-homer day: ‘Let the ball travel and hit it as hard as I can’
Aledmys Diaz's philosophy against Cincinnati Reds starter Bronson Arroyo: "Let the ball travel and hit it as hard as I can." It worked well for him in Saturday's win over Cincinnati, as he hit two homers.
