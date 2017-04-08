Diaz’s strategy on two-homer day: ‘Let the ball travel and hit it as hard as I can’

Aledmys Diaz's philosophy against Cincinnati Reds starter Bronson Arroyo: "Let the ball travel and hit it as hard as I can." It worked well for him in Saturday's win over Cincinnati, as he hit two homers.

