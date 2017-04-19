Carpenter on his big defensive play that helped Cards escape ‘ugly inning’

First baseman Matt Carpenter made one of two errors that helped the Pirates load the bases in the eighth, but Pittsburgh didn't score after Kevin Siegrist got tough and Carpenter made a game-saving play to end the inning.

