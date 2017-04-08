Alex Reyes talks about his recovery from Tommy John surgery
Alex Reyes on his recovery: from Tommy John surgery "The only thing that's gonna help me is me working hard towards a goal, and that's getting back healthy."
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Waino on Cards-Cubs: 'It's going to be a battle all year'
2 days ago
Matheny says Piscotty got his bell rung on incident at the plate
2 days ago
Adams on playing left field: 'The ball definitely finds you out there'
2 days ago
Blues' Steen: "We shot ourselves in the foot tonight'
2 days ago
Blues' Yeo had a bad feeling about Jets game
2 days ago
Blues' Pietrangelo: Jets' 'opportunities came from our mistakes'
2 days ago