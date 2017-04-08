Adam Wainwright breaks down his pinch-hit single
Adam Wainwright, who delivered a pinch-hit single in the St. Louis Cardinals' victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, joined the postgame show to discuss his hit: "I wasn't even gonna come out here and talk about it, but I just knew the hitters wanted me to come out here and talk about hitting."
