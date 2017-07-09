DeJong: ‘Voit and I have been helping each other’

Paul DeJong and Luke Voit have been helping each other at the plate, and it appears to be paying off.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Lynn focused on pitching, not rumors: 'I'm a very narrow-minded person'

Lynn focused on pitching, not rumors: 'I'm a very narrow-minded person'

3 hours ago

DeJong: 'Voit and I have been helping each other'

DeJong: 'Voit and I have been helping each other'

4 hours ago

Matheny: 'We've got a whole 'nother season ahead of us'

Matheny: 'We've got a whole 'nother season ahead of us'

4 hours ago

WATCH: DeJong stays hot with homer on third straight day

WATCH: DeJong stays hot with homer on third straight day

5 hours ago

Paul DeJong: 'I just ended up with four hits, just one of those days'

Paul DeJong: 'I just ended up with four hits, just one of those days'

1 day ago

Adam Wainwright: 'Winning's the name of the game'

Adam Wainwright: 'Winning's the name of the game'

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»

FOX Sports Go