Parents-to-be Kayla and Jeremy Seymour reunite from afar during This One’s For You broadcast
While visiting the broadcast booth during Friday night's St. Louis Cardinals game, Missouri National Guard Specialist Kayla Seymour had the opportunity to visit with her husband, Jeremy, who is currently deployed in Qatar.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
World War II veteran Clarence Adelhardt throws out first pitch
9 hours ago
Mike Matheny says Carlos Martinez looked 'out of rhythm' against Mets
9 hours ago
Carlos Martinez says his pitches 'weren't landing where I wanted them to'
9 hours ago
Paul DeJong talks about almost hitting for the cycle
9 hours ago
2017 This One's For You broadcast in review
9 hours ago
Sara Dayley visits with LTC Jeffrey Crane of Missouri National Guard
9 hours ago
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED