Cards’ Matheny: ‘That ball was hammered’

When Cards manager Matheny said "that ball was hammered," he was talking about Randal Grichuk's homer. The same description applies to Luke Voit's blast.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

WATCH: Cards' Voit crushes homer into Big Mac Land

WATCH: Cards' Voit crushes homer into Big Mac Land

17 hours ago

Luke Voit is still waiting for Grandma to pay up

Luke Voit is still waiting for Grandma to pay up

17 hours ago

Brett Cecil on his solid outing, including a crucial double play

Brett Cecil on his solid outing, including a crucial double play

17 hours ago

Michael Wacha after his sixth win of the season

Michael Wacha after his sixth win of the season

17 hours ago

Cards' Matheny: 'That ball was hammered'

Cards' Matheny: 'That ball was hammered'

17 hours ago

Greg Garcia on his ups and downs: 'It's just baseball'

Greg Garcia on his ups and downs: 'It's just baseball'

21 hours ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»

FOX Sports Go