Triple-A Memphis Redbirds are rolling along
The Cardinals' Triple-A club in Memphis is in first place, thanks to guys such as Carson Kelly and Harrison Bader, who's "been really hot," says FSMW's Scott Warmann.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
WATCH: Cards' Voit crushes homer into Big Mac Land
17 hours ago
Luke Voit is still waiting for Grandma to pay up
17 hours ago
Brett Cecil on his solid outing, including a crucial double play
17 hours ago
Michael Wacha after his sixth win of the season
17 hours ago
Cards' Matheny: 'That ball was hammered'
17 hours ago
Greg Garcia on his ups and downs: 'It's just baseball'
21 hours ago
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED